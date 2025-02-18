'Grateful to have met each other': Michelle Chen and Chen Xiao announce divorce after months of speculation

Taiwanese actress Michelle Chen and Chinese actor Chen Xiao have announced their divorce.

On their respective Weibo accounts today (Feb 18), the former couple posted the same message: "Grateful to have met each other. I wish you all the best in the future, we will co-parent our child together and accompany him as he grows up."

Michelle, 41, and Chen Xiao, 37, started dating back in 2015 after starring in drama series The Romance of the Condor Heroes together. They registered their marriage in 2016 and had their son that year.

Last year in June, top Chinese paparazzo Zhuo Wei shared that the two had been separated for over a year. He also claimed that Chen Xiao asked for a divorce and moved out, and that the couple were not communicating.

Michelle was also spotted at a concert without her wedding ring on, which fuelled rumours.

When Michelle's father died in December, it was reported that Chen Xiao did not attend his funeral and was filming in China at the time. He also made no response to Michelle's social media posts mourning her father.

Fans speculated that they did not spend Chinese New Year together last month either as Chen Xiao's location on social media showed him to be in Anhui while Michelle's showed her in Beijing.

