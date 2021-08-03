Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has 'no desire' to act again

The Grey's Anatomy star hasn't ruled out returning to acting one day, but she isn't "super excited" about continuing her acting career and would describe herself as "more entrepreneurial" now.

She said: "I'm not saying I'll never act again, I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career. I'm more entrepreneurial at this stage. I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting business. That's an area of growth that I'm excited about, using my brain in a different way. The acting I feel like, even though I haven't done a million different roles, I feel like

I've done it. Sitting around in trailers, travelling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver. I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 o'clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have ADs knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch. You know, it's for the young at heart. It's for the youth!"

ALSO READ: Ellen Pompeo had to step in for dangerous Grey's Anatomy scene after stunt double got knocked out

And the 51-year-old actress worried she would never work again when she was on 'Grey's Anatomy'. Speaking on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, she added: "When I was in my 30s, I absolutely saw myself as in a box. That's why I stayed on the show, because I said, 'Holy s***.

''By the time I can negotiate my contract again and get out of this I'm going to be almost 40 years old. I am super typecast in this role. I am 40, so I'm never going to work again.' Even 15 years ago, the thought of being 40 was, like, you're over as an actress. Now that I'm 50, I don't see myself that way at all. I think of myself that I can do whatever I want, or I can do nothing at all, quite honestly."