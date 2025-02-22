Grimes begs Elon Musk to get in touch about 'medical crisis' with 1 of their children

Grimes has begged Elon Musk to get in touch about a "medical crisis" with one of their children.

The 36-year-old singer took to X to make a direct appeal to her former partner - with whom she has X, four, Y, three, and two-year-old Tau - after accusing him of ignoring her other attempts to make contact. She insisted it was "urgent" they discuss the undisclosed issue with one of their kids.

In a series of now-deleted posts, the Genesis hitmaker wrote: "Please respond about our child's medical crisis.

"I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention."

"If you don't want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon."

When a fan suggested "going public" may not help the situation, Grimes insisted she had no other choice because she was desperate to avoid their child suffering "lifelong impairment".

She replied: "I'm not giving any details but he won't respond to texts, call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life-long impairment if he doesn't respond asap.

"So I need him to f****** respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that's where we're at."

She was later told by another follower she had been "shadow banned" on the platform - which is owned by Musk - meaning her posts had become restricted and less visible to others.

The fan shared a before-and-after screenshot showing Grimes' tweet visible on one side but not on the other, and the star simply replied: "Lol (sic)"

She then confirmed she was taking down her posts on the subject as a result.

She wrote: "I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids."

Earlier this month, Grimes took to the social media site to criticise her former partner for taking their eldest child to the Oval Office, admitting she had only found out about the youngster's appearance with President Donald Trump online.

After an X user praised the boy for being "polite" and "raised well", she replied: "He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

ALSO READ: Grimes' mother accuses Elon Musk of 'withholding' his children from their family