Grimes' mother accuses Elon Musk of 'withholding' his children from their family

Grimes' mother has accused Elon Musk of "withholding" his children from their family.

The Space X founder has X Æ A-Xii, four, two-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl aka Y, and Techno Mechanicus aka Tao, also two, with the singer — whose real name is Claire Boucher — and Sandy Garossino has made a public plea to see her grandchildren, particularly as her own mother is very ill.

[embed]https://twitter.com/Garossino/status/1817220477427093963[/embed]

She wrote on X: "Dear Elon @elonmusk It was nice seeing you on Father's Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it.

"I'm writing here as the only way I have to reach you.

"As you know, my 93-year-old mother is now in end-of-life palliative care.

"She yearns to see and hold Claire's children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met.

"She was thrilled for the kids' planned visit to celebrate her birthday this weekend. Today.

"But those hopes were crushed when the trip was cancelled."

Sandy accused the billionaire of keeping the children's passports away from his former partner, and is baffled as to the current whereabouts of the younger children as Elon was seen at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday (July 26) only with X.

She continued: "I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire.

"It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week.

"Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother.

"They were expected here in Canada.

"I write with a grandmother's plea, asking you to honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great grandmother before she passes.

"Some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances.

"Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now."

Grimes and Elon have been locked in a custody battle since 2022, but the current arrangements are unknown because court records were sealed earlier this year.

[[nid:650951]]