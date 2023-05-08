Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan says Kylie Minogue is his guilty pleasure

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan's guilty pleasure is Kylie Minogue.

The 59-year-old rocker admits he's listened to a lot of pop music thanks to his two daughters, Grace "Grave" Elizabeth, 25, and Mae Marie, 22, whom he has with his wife Susan - and he confessed to being into the Australian pop princess' "real good rubbish" music.

Duff named Kylie's 2004 greatest hits LP Ultimate Kylie as the album "no one will believe I own".

He told Classic Rock magazine: "I have way too many guilty pleasures. I have two daughters, man - there's a lot of pop at my house. How about Antony The Johnsons? Not guilty enough?"

"Okay, here's one. What's the chick's name? She's about my age, Kylie Minogue! Her music is real good rubbish."

The musician - who will headline Glastonbury with Axl Rose and co next month - also shared how he wished he'd got to play for late music icon Prince and that Soundgarden's 1996 record Down On The Upside is one he wishes he'd made.

Duff - who has also performed in the supergroup Velvet Revolver with his former Guns N' Roses bandmates Slash and Matt Sorum, as well as brief stints in Alice in Chains and Jane's Addiction - told the publication: "That last Soundgarden album was f***in' killer."

"I could name any Soundgarden record for this question, actually."

"I would love to have been part of any of their albums. I wish I'd been in Jeff Buckley's band, too, or that I'd gotten to play with Prince."

