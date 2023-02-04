Kylie Minogue splits with boyfriend of 5 years

Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons have split up after five years of dating.

The 54-year-old pop superstar got together with former British GQ executive Paul, 47, in 2018 but the pair have reportedly called time on their relationship because it became "too difficult" when she returned to live in her native Australia after more than two decades of living in London.

A source said: "Kylie and Paul really tried to make things work but ultimately the time difference was a killer — Paul couldn't exactly nip to Melbourne for a long weekend whenever things got strained."

The insider went on to explain that the Spinning Around legend — who famously dated Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan in the late 1980s before getting together with the late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence in 1989 and went on to date French photographer Stephane Sednaoui from 1996 until 2000 — had been trying to keep the news of the breakup "quiet" as she works on her forthcoming 16th studio album and world tour.

The insider told The Sun: "Kylie initially wanted to keep the split quiet though as she really does not want the narrative to be 'poor, unlucky-in-love-Kylie's heartbreak's again'.

"But, for now, Kylie has a new album to promote, and a world tour to get cracking with — she's hugely excited about starting this new chapter in her life."

Kylie — who also dated James Gooding from 2000 until 2003, Olivier Martinez from 2003 until 2007, Andres Velencoso from 2008 until 2015 and called off her engagement to actor Joshua Sasse in 2017 after two years of dating — is yet to make any public comments about the supposed split, but there is now no longer any trace of Paul on her official Instagram page.

