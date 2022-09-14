Robbie Williams invites Kylie Minogue to perform with him

Robbie Williams has publicly invited Kylie Minogue to perform their 2000 duet Kids with him at the AFL Grand Final.

The Let Me Entertain You hitmaker is set to play the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final halftime show on Saturday (Sept 24) at The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Kylie's native Australia.

And the 48-year-old pop star hinted he and the 54-year-old pop princess could reunite to perform their noughties classic at the sporting event.

During an appearance on Fox FM, he said: "I need to ask her, maybe I should do that on this radio station right here, right now.

"Kylie, please come and sing with me. I'd love it if you did."

He then teased: "I cannot confirm or deny [but] I will be singing a song that isn't a Robbie Williams song. I'll just put that out there."

Last year, Robbie teased a new collaboration with the I Should Be So Lucky hitmaker.

The former Take That star revealed he and Kylie have "big plans" for a follow-up.

ALSO READ: Robbie Williams lost his virginity in 'seconds' in his mum's bed

He said: "I have a song with Miss Kylie Minogue, I have big plans for it if she is up for it. I have big plans."

While an insider said: "Kylie and Robbie have recorded a new song together.

"It's their first collab since Kids in 2000 and Robbie is keen to make it a single.

"Due to Covid, there are no concrete plans for the release.

"It won't be a mini drop like Kylie recently did with her Studio 2054 remix of Real Groove with Dua Lipa."

Robbie also co-wrote Kylie's 2001 track Your Disco Needs You.

The Rock DJ hitmaker recently dropped his orchestral greatest hits LP XXV, and he is on course to earn his 14th solo number one album in the UK.