Robbie Williams lost his virginity in 'seconds' in his mum's bed

Singer Robbie Williams arrives to attend the NRJ Music Awards ceremony at the Festival Palace in Cannes, France, on Nov 12, 2016.
PHOTO: Reuters

Robbie Williams admits he lost his virginity in "seconds" in his mum's bed.

The Angels hitmaker - who is now married to Ayda Field - has recalled his first intimate encounter with a girl when he was a teenager at the St Margaret Ward Roman Catholic School in Stoke-on-Trent.

He told the This Past Weekend podcast: "I took the girl back to mine and then I got scared, I was like, 'I can't do this.'

"And then as she was leaving I saw all of my friends' faces pointing and laughing at me and I was like, 'No, I must do this.' They were laughing because I wasn't going to do it.

"So I go upstairs and go into my room and it's a single bed and we can't fit on it, so I go into my mum's. It was over in seconds."

The 47-year-old singer admitted he still remembers the girl fondly, and he even referenced her in one of his songs.

He added: "I put her name in a song of mine, perhaps I shouldn't have done that because she'll be a mum."

And Robbie joked he later discovered a technique to help his performance in the bedroom.

He quipped: "I'd have to have sex with people I didn't fancy just to have long sex."

Meanwhile, the former Take That star previously insisted he "could have got certificates for sexual endeavours" as a teenager on family holidays in the UK.

He said: "I have spent a fortune ... none [of my holidays] have come close to the joy and excitement and happiness I had on those holidays. When you're talking about holiday romances, I remember metaphorically working through the gears.

"At 13, I had the kiss, 14, it progressed to somewhere else: bra. At 15, a little bit further, then 16, I was sleeping with the Blue Coats.

"You know when you got certificates for swimming when you was a kid? I could have got certificates for sexual endeavours.

"I hate to be crass, but that was what my youth was like."

