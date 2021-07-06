Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have married.

The showbiz power couple applied for a marriage licence last week, and now they are said to have wed on Saturday (July 3) at Blake's Oklahoma ranch.

Pictures obtained by the New York Post's Page Six column show a decorated chapel on the 45-year-old country music star's estate, as well as a white tent complete with a floral display.

It was reported last week that the 51-year-old singer and the God's Country hitmaker - who got engaged in October 2020 after five years together - applied for a marriage licence through the Johnston County Court Clerk in Oklahoma.

In the state, marriage licences are valid for 10 days after the date of issuance.

Gwen was recently said to be keen to marry Blake in the summer.

An insider said: "Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend.

"Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding. She was upset earlier this year when there seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though."

And her sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven, who she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, were expected to be involved in the big day.

The source added: "They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen.

"They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved. Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."

In May, Blake - who was previously married to Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams - admitted Gwen was "in the middle" of planning their wedding.

He said: "I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great.

"She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful… of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."