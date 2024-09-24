Gyeongseong Creature's Claudia Kim divorces after 5-year marriage

South Korean actress Claudia Kim has divorced businessman Matthew Shampine, also known as Cha Min-geun, after five years of marriage.

Her agency YG Entertainment confirmed media reports, stating that the divorce was "settled amicably through mutual agreement".

"The two have gone their separate ways, but they are supporting each other," they said, adding, "As this is a decision made after long consideration and ample discussion, we ask that you refrain from malicious comments and speculation."

Claudia tied the knot with the 42-year-old WeWork CEO in 2019. They have a daughter together.

The 39-year-old, who starred in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and this year's The Atypical Family, will return to the screens on Sept 27 in the second season of Netflix's K-drama Gyeongseong Creature.

