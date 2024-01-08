Halle Bailey gives birth to baby boy

Halle Bailey has given birth to a baby boy.

The Little Mermaid actress has confirmed she and partner DDG have welcomed their first child into the world and they have named their son Halo.

The 23-year-old star shared a photo of her hand holding her baby's fingers, with the tot wearing a gold bracelet with his name engraved on it.

She captioned her Instagram post: "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo [love, baby and star emojis] the world is desperate to know you [wink, laughing face and heart emojis] (sic)"

Neither Halle nor her 26-year-old boyfriend had revealed she was pregnant, despite rumours they were expecting a baby swirling for several months.

In November, the Color Purple actress hit out at a fan on Snapchat who commented on her "pregnancy nose".

She shared a video in which she said: "Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's going to be hell to pay.

"You know why? Because I'm Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone."

Halle previously said she thought it was "cool" to be young and in love with DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

Asked about her boyfriend, she said: "There's lots of things [about DDG] that make me so happy.

"I think what's really cool about love and being young is that you could just live and have a good time. But, my personal life is something I keep sacred."

Halle recently insisted her relationship with DDG is more than just a "puppy love experience".

She told America's Cosmopolitan magazine: "All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences. Love has been a really big one for me too, because that's something I'm experiencing for the first time, and it's, like, 'whoa' in your brain. It's just fireworks, a spark for creativity.

"You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that's love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love."

