Halle Berry confirms engagement to Van Hunt

Halle Berry is engaged to marry her boyfriend Van Hunt.

The 59-year-old Hollywood actress has confirmed her partner of almost six years proposed and she has accepted, but admitted the couple doesn't yet have plans to walk down the aisle because they "don't have a date" yet.

Halle previously admitted Van had popped the question, but she hadn't said yes and she has now decided to clarify her engagement status. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she explained: "Well, there's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no.

"No, that's not the case. I did not say no. We just don't have a date."

She then added: "But of course I said I would marry him! He did put a little ring on it."

Halle revealed last summer that Van had proposed and during a recent interview with The Cut — which was published earlier this week — the actress suggested she hadn't accepted yet.

She told the publication: "I haven't said 'yes'. I don't think we need to be married to have a meaningful relationship. I don't know if we will ever get married."

Halle insisted "health reasons" or being about to make vital medical decisions as each other's legal spouse are the only exceptions to her rule.

The Oscar winning star has been married three times before - to David Justice, Eric Benet and Olivier Martinez - and she explained that each breakup happened for a reason.

She said: "After my third divorce, people started to say, 'What's wrong with her? She's crazy. She can't keep a man.'

"And I would always argue, 'Who says I want to keep a man if he's not the right man?'"

However, she's now incredibly happy with Van, adding: "I'm in the best relationship I have ever had."

Last summer, Van insisted his proposal to Halle — who has Nahla, 18, with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and Maceo, 12, with Olivier — was "still on hold".

Speaking to Today.com, Van said: "I put out the proposal, and it's still on hold as you can see. "It's just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

Halle added: "Well, I've been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don't feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't."

At the time, she admitted she did think they will walk down the aisle one day.

She teased: "I think we will get married just because, out of the people I've been married to, this is the person I should have married.

"And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it's not because we feel like we have to. I think it's something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

Pressed on when they are likely to wed, she said: "Soon."

