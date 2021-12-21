Halo live-action TV series is not canon

When a game, comic or book gets adapted for the screen, the main question fans would ask is: "Is it canon?".

That has been the question on the mind of Halo fans when Paramount+ announced that they will be adapting the popular Xbox video game into a series.

Well, here is your answer — no.

In an interview, Kiki Wolfkill of 343 Industries and one of the show's executive producers, confirmed that the series will take place in an alternate timeline. The new timeline even has its own name: the Halo Silver timeline.

"We do have some context and perspective that is different from some of those stories that we've experienced or read about in the games. We're referring to this as the Halo Silver timeline as a way of differentiating it from core canon, in both protecting core canon, and protecting the television story," said Wolfkill.

"And by that I mean being able to give ourselves the chance to evolve both, and for both to be what they need to be for their mediums without colliding with each other."

The upcoming Halo TV show now has its own canon status! It falls under something called the "Halo Silver Timeline".



According to @k_wolfkill, this was done to help protect both the Core Canon and the TV show's story, letting each evolve to best suit the medium that they are on. pic.twitter.com/e3YAv5UDUm — Halopedia (@Halopedia) December 16, 2021

The reason for this alternate timeline, as Wolfkill has explained, is so that the series can reach new audiences. Chaining the show to the canon of the video games would make it difficult for newcomers to fully appreciate the streaming series without spending hours playing all the games or reading up on them.

However, that isn't to say that current fans won't be getting a faithful Halo experience. With 343 Industries working closely with Showtime and Amblin Television, there's still a chance for fans to see a finished product that is authentic to the games that inspired it.

So far, the series' teaser and first look trailer seem pretty promising.

Paramount+'s Halo TV series will be streaming in 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.