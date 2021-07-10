Halsey shows off nipple on album cover to help stop 'social stigma around bodies and breastfeeding'

Halsey posed with her nipple on display for her upcoming album's cover in a bid to help stop the "social stigma around bodies and breastfeeding".

The 26-year-old singer, who is heavily pregnant with her first child with partner Alev Aydin, shared the photo of her sitting on a throne holding a baby with her breast on display as announced details of her new LP, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, a concept record about "the horrors and joys of pregnancy and childbirth", which sparked speculation that she may have already given birth.

Explaining the themes behind the album alongside photographer Lucas Garrido's snap, Halsey wrote on Instagram: "This album is a concept very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.

"The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully."

The Without Me hitmaker insisted she is reclaiming her autonomy in different ways.

She added: "My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.

"This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction! (sic)"

The follow-up to 2020's Manic - which is produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - is released on August 27.

Halsey confirmed her pregnancy in January and has been open about her fertility struggles and dismissed speculation about her personal life on social media as she insisted her pregnancy was "100 per cent planned".

She wrote on her Instagram Story previously: "Why is it ok to speculate

"My pregnancy was 100 per cent planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way. (sic)"

The You Should Be Sad singer - who was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 - has been open about her experience with pregnancy loss, and said she once suffered a miscarriage whilst in the middle of a concert.

While, in 2016, Halsey revealed she had also suffered a miscarriage the year prior, just before her career took off.