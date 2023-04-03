'Handsome boy': Netizens smitten by Linda Chung's son in ice-hockey video

Having kids excel at their interests is a moment of pride for any parent.

Ex-TVB actress Linda Chung posted a video on Sunday (April 2) of her son Jared training for ice hockey and netizens quickly flooded her post with praise.

In the video, Jared can be seen skating around the rink in full gear, practising his techniques. Linda also shared a few photos of the four-year-old in his jersey.

The 38-year-old ex-pageant winner wrote in the video: "I'm so proud of you son for overcoming your fears and believing in yourself."

She subsequently left a comment on her post, writing: "I will always be rooting for you!"

The video was taken in Vancouver, Canada.

One user commented that Jared grew up fast: "Haven't seen your little boy for a while and he became so big already."

Many of the comments called the kid "handsome boy", "so cute" and "I like him with short hair".

One follower attributed his looks to his mother, who won Miss Chinese International in 2004: "Pretty mum and good-looking son".

Linda signed a contract with TVB after her pageant win in 2004, but ended her contract in 2018. She is known for her performance in long-form drama Virtues of Harmony II (2004), Heart of Greed (2007), as well as Ghost Writer (2010).

She has been married to chiropractor Jeremy Leung since 2015, and the couple have two more children besides Jared: Kelly, six, and Anika, five months old.

Despite many comments being about young Jared's good looks, others recognised his hockey talent as well, commenting that he skates well and naturally.

One comment even compared him to Canadian ice hockey player Connor McDavid, captain of National Hockey League (NHL) team Edmonton Oilers: "Omg! Little McDavid in training! Go Jared! You can be just like McDavid one day!"

It is not clear when Jared started playing ice hockey, though Linda uploaded a previous video of him skating with his sisters in December 2022.

"Hope he gets to play in the NHL in the near future!" a user gushed with great faith.

