Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special reunites cast members without author J.K. Rowling

Following the teaser for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, HBO Go has released the trailer for the most magical class reunion ever.

In this reunion special, familiar faces whom fans grew up with have returned — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James and Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, and Evanna Lynch, just to name a few.

The special will feature conversations between the cast members, details about their experiences on set, and in-depth interviews.

Even though it has been two decades, the Wizarding World is still going strong, with the third Fantastic Beasts film releasing in 2022, a possible The Cursed Child film, and a potential new live-action series in the works.

However, this 20th anniversary of the series' first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, coincided with a time of controversy for the series.

The author of the series, J. K. Rowling, caused many fans to renounce their support for the franchise following her slew of allegedly transphobic tweets back in 2020. Rowling won't be in the reunion special, and will only appear in archive footage.

Still, the positive impact the series has had on many Potterheads cannot be denied. For those who can't wait to be part of the festivities, take a seat on the Secretlab Harry Potter Edition gaming chair, and celebrate the Wizarding World which has brought so much joy into the world.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres on HBO Go (Asia) and HBO Max (US) on Jan 1, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.