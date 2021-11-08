Harry Potter director wants to adapt Cursed Child with original trio

Harry Potter is a franchise beloved by fans all around the globe.

Beyond the original series of books written by J.K. Rowling and the movies, there have been multiple spin-offs as well.

There was even a two-part play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which premiered in 2016. Notable, however, was the polarising reception from the Harry Potter fandom.

Now, Chris Columbus, director of the first two films of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, has voiced his interest in directing a film adaptation of The Cursed Child in an interview with Variety.

"I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It's a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It's a small fantasy of mine," he said.

The original trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who played Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley respectively, are the right age if they were to reprise their roles for the adaptation.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set after the events of the last book of the main series, which shows the future life of the characters and their children, and how the Wizarding World changes after all the events that fans have become familiar with through the years.

While this is no confirmation of the adaptation becoming reality, with a director who has directed two films in the series expressing interest, one can't help but hope that this will become more than a passing remark.

