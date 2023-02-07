Harry Styles heckled by Beyonce fans at Grammys

Harry Styles was heckled by Beyonce fans at the Grammys.

The 29-year-old performer beat Beyonce in the Album of the Year category at Sunday (Feb 5) night's 65th Grammy awards in Los Angeles, and her followers could be heard yelling at him as he took to the stage to collect the gong and give an emotional speech.

One fan could be heard yelling at the former One Direction singer: "Beyonce should have won", while her name was also shouted as Harry thanked his collaborators and the Grammys judges for giving him the award for his 2022 Harry's House record.

As Harry continued with his speech, the same heckler could again be heard repeating Beyonce "should have won".

Social media was also flooded with abuse against Harry over his win, and an American reporter who shared a video of the heckling also claimed online people left "by the masses" over Harry's win.

The abuse came despite Beyonce breaking the record for most Grammy wins after she took home her 32nd trophy earlier in the evening — though she is still to win the Album of the Year award.

Harry also beat Adele and Lizzo to take the first award of the night for Best Pop Vocal Album.

He said in his acceptance speech: "Um, man. I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me.

"At a lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I'm alone.

"And I think like on nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as bests in music.

"I don't think any of us sit in the studio thinking making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these."

ALSO READ: Harry Styles' As It Was named Spotify's most streamed song of 2022