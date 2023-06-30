'Now I have a piece of metal in my wrist': Kym Ng reveals absence from Sheng Siong Show was due to injury

Some variety shows are iconic because of their hosts, and Kym Ng has been a steady source of entertainment for viewers of The Sheng Siong Show since 2007.

The 55-year-old took a break from the show recently, and revealed the reason in an Instagram post on Wednesday (June 28).

"This has been me for the last five weeks," Kym captioned photos of herself with a cast on her left arm. "I took sick leave."

"I never thought that, on my first time acting as a ghost, I would accidentally fall and break my wrist despite the battle-hardened person that I am."

Kym was presumably filming for upcoming Mediacorp drama Till The End when she had her accident.

She added that she did not want to reveal her injury earlier as she was "recovering from the shock" and wanted to avoid scaring her audience.

"Now I have a piece of metal in my wrist. Surgery went well and I'm on the long road to recovery," she continued.

She is now ready to "wave goodbye to this rough chapter" in her life.

Kym's post was flooded with well-wishers, including actors Romeo Tan, Yvonne Lim, Hayley and Jayley Woo, Ann Kok, Xiang Yun, Hazelle Teo, Zhang Zetong, Pan Lingling, Jeremy Chan, Bonnie Loo, radio DJs Dennis Chew and Yang Guang Ke Le, and fellow host Quan Yi Fong.

Denise Camillia Tan, who has been standing in for Kym Ng on The Sheng Siong Show, wished the latter a speedy recovery.

The 30-year-old became a hit on the live TV show due to a gaffe she made during her stint as the main host. She was previously the outdoor host for the show from 2017 to 2020.

During the iconic "100 Times" game segment where the hosts pick a shopping receipt and call the shopper, Denise phoned up a "Nicholas".

When a seemingly elderly woman picked up the call, Denise responded in Mandarin: "May I know if this is Nicholas?" while the other host Dasmond Koh asked in English: "Can I speak to Nicholas?"

The person on the line gave an unintelligible reply, and Denise heard "nai nai", the Mandarin term for "grandmother".

Denise, looking visibly confused, turned towards Dasmond before responding in Mandarin: "You are his grandmother?"

Dasmond, who can be seen holding back his laughter, immediately said: "No, she said 'Who is on the line'," as the audience — and Denise — burst into laughter.

