Hayao Miyazaki is back with new film from Studio Ghibli for summer 2023

Studio Ghibli has revealed more information on the next film from director Hayao Miyazaki.

The movie, titled How Do You Live, will open in theatres in Japan on July 14, 2023.

There is no word yet on an international release. The announcement of the release date was accompanied by artwork from the film, depicting a sketch of a bird-like creature.

Miyazaki had originally retired in 2013 after his magnificent historical drama The Wind Rises. However, in August 2016, the legendary director came out of retirement, where he proposed and began work on a new film, How Do You Live.

How Do You Live is based on a 1937 children's novel, which Miyazaki claims to be one of his favourite books.

The book follows a 15-year-old boy in pre-war Japan as he goes on a journey to discovery spiritual growth, poverty and the meaning of life with the help of his uncle, whose advice is communicated to him from a journal.

"[He] needed to create something in order to live, basically," said Goro about his father's return to filmmaking.

However, producer Toshio Suzuki has said that Miyazaki decided to come out of retirement so he could dedicate one last film to his grandson.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.