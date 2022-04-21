Hayden Christensen binged Rebels and Clone Wars to prepare for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hayden Christensen knows the role of Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader better than anyone, but when it was time to step behind the mask once again for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, he went in hard on his research.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that he rewatched every single Star Wars movie and animated show to prepare for this role.

"I went back and rewatched all the films, and I also got into the animated shows, The Clone Wars and Rebels," said Christensen.

"It was interesting," he continued. "They did a lot with these characters in those shows. And they did further explore the relationship. There was interesting stuff there to learn about. It was great fun getting to go back and re-immerse yourself in this world that just continues to grow and become more and more vast."

Aside from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Christensen and his character Darth Vader will also be appearing in Ahsoka, so his time studying the animated series will definitely be very helpful for this project too.

Star Ewan McGregor also did research to acclimate himself back into the role of Obi-Wan. "I watched them from start to finish," said McGregor. "All nine movies. Just to get back in that world."

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on May 27, 2022, on Disney+.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.