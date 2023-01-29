HBO renews The Last of Us for season 2, with potential for a third

After a stellar debut and records being broken, HBO has officially renewed The Last of Us for Season 2.

A debut that drew in over 22 million viewers and stoked plenty of discussions online was always going to be a good sign, and now, the good news has been made real.

And more importantly, executive producer and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has confirmed that Season 2 of The Last of Us will follow the events of the second game, The Last of Us Part II. Considering that the first season covered the entirety of the first game, this was always expected.

The renewal of The Last of Us for Season 2 always seemed like a sure bet, especially with star Bella Ramsey sharing that if the numbers kept going up, it would happen.

"I'm humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie's journey," said Druckmann.

"The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with Season 2! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog and PlayStation, thank you."

Part II —> HBO https://t.co/dJxiggcFDR — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 27, 2023

"I'm so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I'm even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey.

"The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn't be more ready to dive back in," added fellow executive producer Craig Mazin.

What would probably be interesting is how the showrunners handle Season 2 of The Last of Us, with its source material being one of a somewhat controversial nature and expanded length.

Mazin had previously indicated that the second game was more than a season's worth of television, paving the way for a potential third season. It remains to be seen if that's the case.

ALSO READ: The Last of Us review: Excellent and emotional storytelling with strong characters

This article was first published in Geek Culture.