'He contacted me already': Liu Wen-cheng's manager and aunt say singer still alive

One may think coming back from the dead only happens in the movies. But no, it happens in real life too.

After news of iconic Taiwanese singer Liu Wen-cheng's death broke yesterday (Feb 15), some of his past proteges like singers Annie Yi and Fang Wen-lin expressed grief and gratitude.

His ex-manager and old friend Hsia Yu-shun had told reporters earlier that Wen-cheng died of a heart attack in November last year at Las Vegas at 70 years old.

However, according to Taiwanese media today, Hsia retracted his earlier statement and instead told reporters that Wen-cheng is actually alive and has contacted him.

Hsia elaborated: "Wen-cheng had hoped the public would forget about him. He is not returning to the stage. He is leading a great life now. Even though he had heart problems, he recovered."

He added it was Wen-cheng's intention to forge his death to stop companies from contacting him.

According to Hsia, Wen-cheng was purportedly offered US$2 billion (S$2.67 billion) to return to the stage. He is tired of the constant invitations to perform, so he decided to fake his death. Hsia said Wen-Cheng later contacted him hoping to stop deceiving the public, so he revealed the truth.

Hsia elaborated: "He is not interested in earning money! How could he stop singing at 29 years old, yet wants to sing at 70?"

When the reporter asked where Wen-cheng is, Hsia revealed that he is in Las Vegas. "He is in great condition and his health has improved. He hopes everybody will remember him forever for the good memories!"

Wen-cheng's 94-year-old aunt Lily Lee Levin also received a call from him.

She told reporters through a friend: "I received a call from him saying he is alive and well. He is currently in the Philippines, everything is good. Regarding news of his death, he is unhappy that it caused a commotion but he will not be responding."

It is not certain whether he is in Las Vegas or the Philippines.

Many netizens were understandably shocked.

"Annie Yi cried in vain," said one.

Another wrote: "He just wants to lead an ordinary life, let's treat him like he's dead."

