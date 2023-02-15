1970s superstar Liu Wen-cheng died 3 months ago

Belated news of the death of iconic Taiwanese singer Liu Wen-cheng rocked the Chinese showbiz scene today (Feb 15).

According to media reports, Wen-cheng's former manager Hsia Yu-shun had a nagging discomfort one night in December last year and called Wen-cheng's family. It was then that he received the bad news.

Wen-cheng reportedly died of a heart attack in November last year at Las Vegas. He was aged 70.

Hsia reportedly shared that Wen-cheng died a week before his birthday.

He entered showbiz with his first album in 1975 and rose to stardom rapidly, not just in Taiwan but also in China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. Some of his biggest hits include Late and Soft Rain in March.

However, Wen-cheng left showbiz in 1984 and moved to the United States. Two years later, he return to Taiwan to set up a company, grooming singers such as Eric Moo, Annie Yi and Fang Wen-lin, before disappearing from the limelight in 1991.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com