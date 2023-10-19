'He looks like Exo's Kai': Netizens impressed by how good-looking Gary Chaw's teenage son is

Malaysian singer Gary Chaw's son Joe has grown from a cute pouty child in season two of the Chinese variety show Where Are We Going, Dad? to a good-looking young man gaining his own pool of fans in recent years.

On Tuesday (Oct 17), Gary's ex-wife Taiwanese fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling posted on social media a few photos of Joe in a photoshoot and selfies of them together.

During the shoot, the 15-year-old wore a burgundy suit and a black string necklace, revealing his good physique.

Shu-ling, 44, wrote in the caption: "I had a lot of fun taking photos with Joe today. I have to say that he is really good at it... He doesn't need to put on any make-up at all. It's good to be young.

"I wanted to help him put on eyeliner initially, but my skills are terrible and I was afraid that I may fail, so I didn't draw for him. I found something for him to do during the school holiday so that he can earn some pocket money during school breaks in the future."

Netizens commented on the post about how good-looking Joe is, with some commenting that Shu-ling and Joe "look like siblings".

One wrote: "Your son is a star and he has been well-trained."

"My goodness, Joe has grown up so fast, I feel like I am getting old," another netizen commented.

Besides uploading the photos on Facebook, Joe also shared a video of himself on Douyin, posing for the camera during the photoshoot.

Netizens commented that he still looks like the pouty kid they remember from the second season of Where Are We Going, Dad?.

One of them wrote: "You are still the Joe who likes to pout."

"Are you pouting so that you will look slimmer?" another netizen commented.

One said that Joe looks like Kai from South Korean boy group Exo, with other netizens agreeing to their opinion.

"I feel that Joe and Kai are looking more alike," one wrote.

