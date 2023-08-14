'He is not acting as a pilot': Darren Lim meets ex-Mediacorp actor Jerry Yeo on flight

If you meet an ex-colleague on a plane, chances are, they are going on a holiday like yourself.

However, Darren Lim bumped into ex-Mediacorp actor Jerry Yeo who happens to be the pilot on his commercial flight to Nanjing, as seen in his Instagram post on Saturday (Aug 12).

The photo shows Jerry, 37, in his pilot uniform with his arm over Darren's shoulders.

In the caption, the 50-year-old actor-host wrote: "Flying off to Nanjing and see who I met. My ex-colleague who was an actor and now a pilot with Scoot. Haha, so happy to see him and also happy to know he is not acting as a pilot. He is for real."

Jerry joined Star Search 2007 while in university and emerged first runner-up. He joined Mediacorp and was active as an actor from 2008 to 2015, before becoming a commercial pilot with Scoot in 2015. For his role as Ye Rende in The Ultimatum (2009), he won Most Unforgettable Villain in Star Awards 2010 and was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the same time.

He and Darren worked together in a few Mediacorp dramas, including Baby Bonus (2009), Happy Family (2010) and A Tale of 2 Cities (2011).

A few celebrities left messages under that post.

"Hi Jerry," actress Constance Song commented, to which a netized replied: "Jerry acted as your bad son and he slapped and beat you up in that drama." Constance confirmed the fact with a laugh.

The drama mentioned here is The Ultimatum, where Constance played Jiang Ruolin, god-sister of the owner of Phoenix Corporation and who takes over the running of the company when he retired, while Jerry played Rende, her son who physically assaulted her in a scene.

Veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan said: "I recognise him."

"Oh my gosh! Jerry!" actor-host Alaric Tay said.

Actress Priscelia Chan left three emojis — a sunflower, a smiley face and a waving hand.

