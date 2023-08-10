'We want to highlight the daily lives of Singaporeans': Patricia Mok and Irene Ang pose as locally-inspired Barbie and Ken

While Hollywood has Barbie and Ken, and celebrities and politicians are turning into the iconic dolls on social media platforms recently, Singapore has Bebe and Keong.

So, is it Kenough?

In a series of photographs posted on the Instagram profiles of local creative agency framethefolks and entertainment company Fly Entertainment on Monday (Aug 7), local actress Patricia Mok and actress-host Irene Ang modelled in a series of Barbie-inspired photos — with a Singapore twist to it.

In one of the photos shot in front of a neighbourhood fruits stall, Patricia, 51, who posed as the character Chio Bebe, is dressed in a bright pink camisole with wide-legged pants, a light pink faux fur coat with pink flip-flops as she holds bags of groceries such as a roll of toilet paper, feather duster and leafy vegetables.

Chio is a Singaporean slang term to mean a female is attractive.

Keong, played by Irene, 53, is dressed in a bright blue shirt and white khaki shorts. Irene also stands on a blue stool to tower over Patricia.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Patricia said that transforming into Bebe took her two and a half hours. Commenting on Keong's style, Irene shared: "He is simply the Singaporean uncle style!"

"We went to a few places in Tampines for the shoot, such as the hawker centre. Everything was shot in one day and we want to highlight the daily lives of Singaporeans," Irene added.

Another photo taken at the hawker centre shows Irene seated with a bright pink vintage radio on one hand and Bebe's pink flipped phone on the other. Patricia holds her silver "designer" handbag and a large mug of pink liquid — possibly bandung — and listens closely to the conversation.

Other photos included one where Irene strikes a kung fu pose in front of a locksmith stall that has an old-school kiddie ride rarely seen in Singapore neighbourhoods nowadays.

Another photo has Patricia, dressed in a shiny bright blue jacket, exclaiming in surprise with lottery tickets flying from the table in front of her as she seems to have struck Toto.

From the behind-the-scenes footage that was also released on the respective Instagram profiles, Patricia, Irene and the camera crew were seen having a lot of fun during the shoot as they posed exaggeratedly and exclaimed loudly in different shots and danced to get into the mood.

At the end of the footage, someone could be heard saying: "I thought you were a supermodel!"

