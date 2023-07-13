'He said he'd make me lose my job': Reporter claims Andy Lau once scolded and threatened him for 20 mins

It's a known fact that Andy Lau is fiercely protective of his family, and a reporter purportedly experienced it first-hand.

On July 9, Hong Kong entertainment reporter Zhu Pi posted a Douyin video where he spoke about a time when the Hong Kong superstar scolded him because he thought Zhu Pi interviewed his family.

He added Andy has never allowed the media to interview his wife Carol Chu, a former beauty queen born in Malaysia.

According to Zhu Pi, Andy scolded him for 20 mins, not allowing him to hang up the phone.

"Andy even said he'd use his HK$2 billion (S$340 million) worth of assets to make me lose my job and my home," Zhu Pi elaborated.

However, Zhu Pi added, when Andy realised he had misunderstood the situation, he purportedly "rushed over and hugged me in the presence of many reporters at TVB".

Zhu Pi added tongue-in-cheek: "Andy was indeed powerful… He only uttered his words casually, but now I indeed don't have enough to pay rent and almost have to sleep under Beijing bridge."

Some netizens were sceptical about his story.

"I don't think Andy would scold you," one user stated.

"Such bullshit," said another.



Other netizens on Weibo were sympathetic to Andy even if the story was true.

One person commented: "When the paparazzi goes overboard, it is understandable why he would scold."

"He loves his wife so much and would even sacrifice HK$2 billion to protect her!" another gushed.



Andy and Chu got married in Las Vegas in June 2008 after knowing each other since 1986. Their daughter Hanna was born in Hong Kong in May 2012.

