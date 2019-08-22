'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?

The divorce drama between Korean actors Ku Hye-Sun and Ahn Jae-Hyun has just gotten even messier.
News of the couple's impending divorce first broke on Aug 18 when Hye-Sun, 34, posted on her Instagram that Jae-Hyun, 32, would be filing for divorce soon because he was "bored" but she wanted to remain married.
Since then, both sides have engaged in some serious mudslinging.
Hye-Sun first accused Jae-Hyun of gossiping about her and talking to other women while he was drunk.
Jae-Hyun then countered by releasing a statement on Aug 21 accusing her of trespassing into his apartment while he was asleep to go through his phone and only telling "truths that benefit her". He also claimed that there was no infidelity on his part, writing, "I did my best as a husband in our married life, and I've never done anything shameful."
In a statement posted on Instagram on the same day, Hye-Sun refuted parts of Jae-Hyun's statement and revealed the real reason behind his wishes to divorce. She stood behind her claims of his drunken flirtations with other women, writing, "He would call other women while intoxicated. I saw this with my own eyes and heard it with my own ears." "Since it could cause misunderstandings, I warned him to stop but it ended up being a reason for our frequent fights." She also revealed the demeaning remarks that he had made, saying, "When I asked him what I did wrong, he would say that I wasn't sexy. My husband told me that he wanted to divorce me because my nipples weren't sexy." On the claim that she had broken into his house, she explained that it was their house as it was purchased before their separation and said, "I had the right to go to his apartment that day." Despite all the tea that has been spilled, Hye-Sun's lawyers said on Aug 20 that she "has no intention to divorce" due to her mother's ailing health and her "desire to protect her family life". The couple met on the set of the drama Blood in 2015 and married in 2016.
Read also
In a statement posted on Instagram on the same day, Hye-Sun refuted parts of Jae-Hyun's statement and revealed the real reason behind his wishes to divorce.
She stood behind her claims of his drunken flirtations with other women, writing, "He would call other women while intoxicated. I saw this with my own eyes and heard it with my own ears."
"Since it could cause misunderstandings, I warned him to stop but it ended up being a reason for our frequent fights."
She also revealed the demeaning remarks that he had made, saying, "When I asked him what I did wrong, he would say that I wasn't sexy. My husband told me that he wanted to divorce me because my nipples weren't sexy."
On the claim that she had broken into his house, she explained that it was their house as it was purchased before their separation and said, "I had the right to go to his apartment that day."
Despite all the tea that has been spilled, Hye-Sun's lawyers said on Aug 20 that she "has no intention to divorce" due to her mother's ailing health and her "desire to protect her family life".
The couple met on the set of the drama Blood in 2015 and married in 2016.