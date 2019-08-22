'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?

The divorce drama between Korean actors Ku Hye-Sun and Ahn Jae-Hyun has just gotten even messier.

News of the couple's impending divorce first broke on Aug 18 when Hye-Sun, 34, posted on her Instagram that Jae-Hyun, 32, would be filing for divorce soon because he was "bored" but she wanted to remain married.

Since then, both sides have engaged in some serious mudslinging.

Hye-Sun first accused Jae-Hyun of gossiping about her and talking to other women while he was drunk.

Jae-Hyun then countered by releasing a statement on Aug 21 accusing her of trespassing into his apartment while he was asleep to go through his phone and only telling "truths that benefit her". He also claimed that there was no infidelity on his part, writing, "I did my best as a husband in our married life, and I've never done anything shameful."