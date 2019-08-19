Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce

Who would've seen this coming?

Yet another high-profile Korean celebrity couple is breaking up, following on the heels of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. This time, it's director-actress Ku Hye-sun and actor Ahn Jae-hyun.

The two met on the set of drama Blood in 2015 and got married the following year.

Known for their adorable yet spicy romance both onscreen and offscreen, it's no wonder many people are surprised to learn about the potential divorce.

Perhaps we've missed the tell-tale signs?

In a recent interview, Ku Hye-sun, 34, sounded rather loving towards her husband, but looking back on her response, it would seem that most of us had missed a vital clue.

"Between the two of you, who do you think loves the other more?" the interviewer had asked the actress.

PHOTO: TheQOO

She replied: "I'd say I am the one. I think he loved me quite briefly. These days, it feels like I'm the only one in love with him. I'm way too affectionate with him right now (laugh). He better pass on the 'Best Lover' reputation to me."

"When we were dating, I hated reaching out to him first. But now, I'm always calling him up first asking 'Husband, where are you?' and 'Is this a convenient time to call?'"