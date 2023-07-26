'He set the standard so high': Former B.A.P member Bang Yong-guk pauses Malaysia concert twice for Muslim fans to pray

Two performances happened one day apart, but one is not like the other.

British band The 1975 has been making headlines after lead singer Matty Healy caused the cancellation of a three-day music festival in Malaysia for kissing his male band member on-stage.

This K-pop idol however, made headlines for the right reasons on July 20, just a day before The 1975's set.

Former B.A.P member and soloist Bang Yong-guk received praise from fans and netizens for stopping his Malaysia concert twice for Muslim fans to pray.

Twitter user Malaysian K-pop Fans (MKF) posted a video of Yong-guk announcing the second break during the show.

"I know there are overseas fans from outside of Malaysia at today's show and I'd appreciate it if you could be understanding on why we have this break time," said the idol in the video.

Fans started to cheer shortly after as he left the stage with a smile.

According to the official schedule for his Malaysia concert, there were two breaks — one at 4.45pm for Asr, the afternoon prayer time, and another at 7.45pm for Maghrib, the evening prayer time.

"Bang Yong-guk respected the diversity of religions and cultures during his performance in Malaysia by inserting a special break for Muslim fans to perform the Maghrib prayer," wrote MKF in their tweet's caption.

Another user chimed in to post pictures of the prayer room that was provided for Muslim fans at the concert.

Fans who attended the concert added that each prayer break lasted for 15 minutes and Yong-guk had requested for the interpreter to provide Malay translations instead of English.

Netizens were touched by what he did, with a few saying that he "set the standard so high".

"I wasn't there but I feel so appreciated and respected. Bang Yong-guk, you're the best," said one netizen.

One fan who went for the show expressed her gratitude: "Thank you so much to Bang Yong-guk and the organiser. This is the first time I went to a concert with a break time for prayer."

Other netizens made comparisons to Matty's attitude during his set at the Good Vibes Festival.

"Matty Healy could never," one remarked.

"I hope the government can differentiate between yesterday and today's event. It was all about respect," said another.

