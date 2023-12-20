'He took things too far': Single's Inferno 3 fan favourite now slammed by hosts and castmates for 'belittling' women

Single's Inferno 3 is a dating show but one male contestant's words have not gained him any favours with the women.

AsiaOne previously picked basketball player Lee Gwan-hee as a contestant to look out for and he was an initial fan-favourite, but he has since been slammed by the hosts, fellow contestants and even viewers of the show since episodes four and five aired yesterday (Dec 19).

In the episodes, the cast drinks around a campfire and Gwan-hee, 35, gets asked who he's interested in.

He responded that there are three women he's "equally" into, and when asked to say who they are, pointed at them and said: "The three people? This one, that one and this one."

The camera then pans on the women — whom he later clarifies to be Choi Hye-seon, Yun Ha-jeong and Kim Gyu-ri — with awkward smiles on their faces, while a voice off-screen said: "They have names, you know."

Among the hosts, comedian Hong Jin-kyung repeats Gwan-hee's words with a frown while Super Junior's Kyuhyun sighs with his head in his hand.

"That's a bit disrespectful," the latter added.

In a later confessional, Ha-jeong, 25, said: "I didn't get why he said it like that in front of everyone. It felt belittling to be chosen in front of people like that."

She added that Gwan-hee did not "seem to share the same values" as her and it was "a little off-putting".

Actress Lee Da-hee, one of the hosts, shared the same sentiments: "If I were one of the girls, I'd be so offended. I would have said something to him, that was just rude. I'd be upset."

Kyuhyun added that Ha-jeong was in fact being "quite lenient with him", while host Kim Jin-young (also known as Dex) — a former contestant from last season — said that Gwan-hee had a "lapse in judgement".

"Even if he does think a certain way, he shouldn't divulge it when there are people around. There's a time and place for things, but he pointed in front of everyone."

Girl code

The contestants left Gwan-hee and Gyu-ri, 28, to talk by the campfire, but afterwards, the women carried on their discussion about him in their bedroom.

Hye-seon, 25, shared that he talked to her afterwards, saying that just because he wanted to go to Paradise — the name Single's Inferno gives to dates — with Gyu-ri didn't mean he wasn't interested in her or Ha-jeong.

"When he said that, it felt like I was his backup plan," she added.

The women then shared their views on him, saying that he "always has a backup plan", and that it's "ridiculous" that he likes three women equally.

"Did he think that we would be happy about that?" Hye-seon added, clapping mockingly.

Gyu-ri continued that Gwan-hee thought she was avoiding him and added: "I couldn't care less about him."

Viewers applauded the women for their solidarity.

"This is just peak girl code, I love them so much," wrote a netizen on X. "My girls spilling the tea with each other and unanimously thinking Gwan-hee is a major red flag!"

THIS IS JUST PEAK GIRL CODE I LOVE THEM SO MUCH????? ♥️ My girls spilling the tea with eo & UNANIMOUSLY thinks Gwanhee is a major red flag! The way Hyeseon also thought she’s being his backup plan, just like how Hajeong thinks!! #SinglesInferno3Ep5 #SinglesInferno3 #솔로지옥3 pic.twitter.com/1huNBweyRh — Keith 🩷🩵⁺⁺⁺ (@kdramaland99) December 19, 2023

Another wrote: "When all the girls dropped their competition concept and immediately united when expressing their frustration and offence by Gwan-hee. I love how women know they are not an option or a backup plan."

when all the girls dropped their competition concept and immediately united when expressing their frustration and offended by gwanhee. i love how women know they are not an option or a backup plan 😌 #SinglesInferno3 pic.twitter.com/KBAPKQhrEz — 🐇 (@cheonsuseul) December 19, 2023

Others took to Gwan-hee's Instagram profile to share their displeasure.

A netizen commented on his latest post: "You are a player and this is not a good thing."

"So manipulative, you're a big [red flag emoji]," wrote another.

However, some still hoped that Gwan-hee and Hye-seon would work out, and rooted for him.

"Watching today's episode, I feel like you'll get a lot of hate, but for me, you're really honest and have a unique charm. You really made the show more entertaining and fun to watch," a netizen commented.

Another echoed: "Episodes four to five were such a rollercoaster. You're right, you made it fun."

