He was once undecided, but Hugo Ng finally buys a property in Sengkang

It was just a year ago that Singaporean veteran star Hugo Ng hinted at the possibility of getting a house in Singapore.

The semi-retired actor was shopping for a property then but was living in a rental property in Penang in the meantime. At that time, he told Lianhe Wanbao that he had his eye on Singapore because his son "likes it here".

Well, it seems that the 61-year-old walked the talk because he recently revealed to Shinmin Daily News that he bought a property in Sengkang sometime last year.

He declined to reveal more details about his home except that he was looking for a property in Sengkang and they were "fated" to get it.

Hugo also shared that their family of three will reside in their Sengkang home once his son Justin returns from England, where he is currently studying special effects in filmmaking.

About his son, Hugo said: "When he flew to England sometime between last September and October, the pandemic wasn't that bad. As the situation got more severe, he and his friends switched to virtual learning so they didn't need to leave the house."

Justin is also doing well in his studies and Hugo said that he "100 per cent" supports his son pursuing what he loves to do.

Hugo joked: "Perhaps when he finishes his studies and returns, he can help his dad out by using a software to create a duplicate of me. He can 'key' my face and body into the computer so I don't have to leave the house to earn money."

Though he has set roots in Singapore for the time being, Hugo still jets around for acting gigs. He is currently in Shenzhen, China, with his wife for a TVB project.

As such, he is no stranger to quarantines and said he even enjoyed the experience when he first went through it.

"The first quarantine experience felt good. You rarely get to have 'alone' time and technology is so advanced that you can still connect with your friends through the internet and your phone."

After going through it four times though, Hugo admitted that he's getting tired of it. But, he's killing time by keeping fit and is doing so with an exercise that veteran Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat recommended.

Hugo said that he works up a sweat by doing what is called "slow runs" in the hotel room for 50 minutes to an hour while wearing exercise clothes that aren't so 'breathable'.

He explained: "People like Fat kor (Chow Yun Fat), Michael Miu and Felix Wong recommend this exercise. I think that once people get older, they can't afford to let their lower-body strength deteriorate, otherwise it's easy to get injured.

"Slow running doesn't hurt the knees and it isn't tough. It just tests your perseverance. From what I know, Fat kor started at 60 and you can even do it when you're 80 or 90."

