'He was still joking at the end': Richard Ng's actor son Carl on comedian's last moments

Is it better to take your last breath surrounded by family and laughing till the end?

In an interview with Hong Kong news outlet HK01 on Wednesday (April 26), Carl Ng, the son of late Hong Kong actor-comedian Richard Ng, shed light on his father's last moments.

"He didn't mention his last wish, and he was still joking at the end," Carl, 47, said.

The Hong Kong actor-model declined to reveal more information about exactly what was joked about by his 83-year-old father on his deathbed in order to maintain privacy.

However, Carl recounted the caring words his father shared with the family: "He told me to look after my elder and younger sisters and also told my elder sister to take care of me and the younger sisters.

"He also told all of us to take very good care of our mother."

Richard's wife is Susan, a British hairstylist who was also Bruce Lee's stylist in the 70s.

The couple had four children together, Carl, Alex, Louise and Zoe.

Richard, a legendary comedian, was beset by illnesses in the later part of his life.

He faced cardiovascular issues and had to undergo surgery. Then, he suffered from complications with his kidney from renal failure that left his kidneys at 10 per cent of their functioning capacity. Richard had to undergo dialysis four times a day.

Carl said to HK01: "My father had been working hard the past few years, we've always wanted to help him and take care of him. We brought him to see the doctor in hopes that his body would get better.

"But it really was a very big struggle. In the last few months… it's difficult to talk about it, he really fought hard.

"Ultimately, when he died, our whole family was there."

Richard's funeral has been scheduled for May 8 at the Universal Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Family members will pay their respects at 4pm, while the public can do so after 5pm. The body will be transferred to Kowloon Tong for a final farewell at a Christian church.

Carl has implored the media not to film inside the mourning halls so that they can send their father off peacefully.

Additionally, Carl also said Richard's ashes would be scattered in the sea as he enjoyed going to the sea the most.

