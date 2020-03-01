Health junkie Zheng Geping admits to smoking up to 2 packets daily in the past

Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

With his ripped physique at 55 years old, Zheng Geping is a 'thirst trap' for women and the man all other men aspire to be.

But his journey took more than just being a gym rat and watching his diet.

In a video posted earlier today (Jan 3) on Instagram, the veteran actor recounted the days when he used to be a smoker and how it impacted his health to the point where he had a health scare. After four attempts, he managed to break the habit.

He said: "I started smoking during my NS days out of curiosity. As time went by, I got hooked on it. When I got 'crazy', I could even finish two packets of cigarettes in a day. My family had always asked me to quit, especially my mum who nagged me. I also tried quitting several times but I wasn't successful."

It was only 12 years ago that he decided to put his foot down and quit for good after he experienced health issues.

"Whenever I exercised, I felt breathless and even sudden chest pains. It was really a wake-up call to me as I was worried it might impact my health if I continued to smoke. So, I told myself I have to stop smoking," he continued.

However, the budding TV producer admitted that it was difficult, especially in the first two to three weeks. He turned to running and drinking lots of water to "curb the urge". It also helped greatly that he had support from his family and friends.

Geping said: "My health improved greatly after I successfully stopped smoking. I no longer feel breathless after vigorous exercises.

"My advice to all smokers is to distance yourself from all the things that make you feel tempted to smoke. If you've thought about quitting, start now. If I can do it, so can you!'

Well said.

After all, it's no secret that Singapore's resident shirtless hunkle is quite a determined person.

Remember what he said when the doctor tried to make him rein in his physical trainings?

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Local celebrities smoking Social media

TRENDING

Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Man to be charged for alleged murder in Sengkang condo
Police called in to Hougang McDonald&#039;s outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Police called in to Hougang McDonald's outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
f(x)&#039;s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli&#039;s death: &#039;I miss her a lot&#039;
f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Cabby allegedly challenges man to fight after nearly hitting him and his pregnant wife at Hougang
Cabby allegedly challenges man to fight after nearly hitting him and his pregnant wife at Hougang
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

KFC Taiwan drops Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers - we make our own to see if it&#039;s worth $10 and 645 calories
We make our own KFC x Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers to see if it's worth $10 and 645 calories
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week

Home Works

5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019

SERVICES