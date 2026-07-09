Heidi Klum defends 17-year age gap with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum has defended the 17-year age-gap with her husband Tom Kaulitz.

The 53-year-old supermodel-turned-TV presenter wed the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 34, in Italy in 2019 and she's now opened up about their relationship by insisting their union is stronger than her previous marriages because they both had similar upbringings in Germany.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "Even though we do have an age gap, there's a different understanding being with someone from Germany and has the same roots.

"It's different [from what I've had with] anyone [else], whether they were from America or England or Australia. I can explain and show [things] to them, but they didn't grow up like that from the ground up. So we click in that sense, and we have a lot of the same morals."

She went on to quip: "I look at my husband and I'm like: 'He is getting a little old for me' ... So far, so good. He's ageing well."

Heidi was previously married to Australian hair stylist Ric Pipino and British singer Seal while she also dated American art curator Vito Schnabel and Italian Formula 1 mogul Flavio Briatore.

In the interview, Heidi was asked how she keeps the "spark" alive in her marriage to the musician and she joked it's because they "exercise" together a lot.

She said: "We definitely "exercise" a lot together. The kind of exercise without machines. It's important to exercise a lot, [it creates] a different kind of connection.

"It's hard to explain, but the souls connect, not just the body and the flesh. The hearts and souls connect in a different kind of way."

It comes after Heidi previously admitted the couple underwent a worm and parasite cleanse together.

The model confessed she wasn't sure if the wellness trend — which involves taking herbal supplements — actually ridded them of worms or parasites but it was a "yucky" process.

She told People: "So many people asked me, too, like 'What happened?' I'm like, 'I don't even know if anything happened!'

"It just felt good ... just if there are any [worms or parasites], then I hope that they were leaving the body, because I hear so many people talk about this all the time."

She went on: "It's easier to do this with a partner in the morning because you have to drink this weird stuff.

"It's all herbal, but nonetheless it's yucky and you have to do this routine of doing it every day in order to kill it in all of the eggs, apparently. You have to do two rounds instead of two weeks. We did two rounds in order to hopefully kill eggs and things. But yeah, we felt great afterwards."

The Project Runway star previously admitted she was influenced by social media to try the cleanse.

Heidi told the Wall Street Journal: "I'm going to deworm and de-parasite for the first time. Everything I'm getting on my Instagram feed at the moment is about worms and parasites. So I'm doing a worm cleanse and parasite cleanse with my husband.

"I heard that you're supposed to do this once a year, and I've never done it. So I feel like I'm really behind. I don't know what the heck is going to come out."

The blonde beauty added: "Apparently, we all have parasites and worms. If you are someone who eats raw things every now and then, like, for example, sushi. There are pills (to get rid of them), they have all of these herbs. There's a lot of clove in there. The parasite hates clove. They also hate the seeds from a papaya.

"We have all this metal inside of us, and it's also very important that you use this de-metaling stuff. I'm starting this now, and you have to do this for months. It's like a whole thing."

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