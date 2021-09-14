In the Heights and The Suicide Squad premiere on HBO Go on Sept 16 and 19

In the Heights and The Suicide Squad will be available on HBO GO. These are blockbusters that are must watch, and will make for an evening well-spent.

In the Heights, a musical about the story of first-generation US Latin immigrants, tells a heartwrenching story that mixes in universal experiences with the infectious power of music.

Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and starring Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born), Olga Merediz (Broadway’s In the Heights), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway’s Matilda the Musical), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), Jimmy Smits (Rogue One) and more, this is a treat for the ears, and for the heart.

The Suicide Squad, directed and written by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), is based on characters from DC, where the super-villains Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and Harley Quinn become part of Task Force X, participating in a suicide mission for a chance to get out of prison.

With the star-studded cast of Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey), Idris Elba (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), John Cena (Fast & Furious 9), Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon). Sylvester Stallone (Rocky) and many more, this is a wacky action-packed hyperactive super-villain romp not to be missed.

In the Heights and The Suicide Squad will be premiering on HBO GO on Sept 16, 2021 and Sept 19, 2021 respectively. They can be streamed or downloaded on HBO GO, which is available on Android TV, Apple TV, LG TV, and Samsung Smart TVs.

