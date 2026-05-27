Hello Kitty x Jisoo pop-up opens, check out these star items and photo ops

Are you a fan of Hello Kitty? Or are you a Jisoo stan? If you like both, you're in luck.

Wisma Atria is holding the duo's collaboration pop-up from May 28 to June 14. Hello Kitty brings her adorable, cuddly charm to the table, while the South Korean singer-actress delivers with beauty and pop-star flair.

Step into the L1 Atrium awashed in a sea of pink and snap pictures at a photo wall with the most adorable cartoon standees of Hello Kitty and Jisoo, and you can even feel like a queen atop a plush, velvety throne.

Commemorate your time at the pop-up with a picture at the tall diary fixture standing between the stars of the show. "You'll always be okay when you've got friends by your side," reads a giant page in pink.

There's a sea of merchandise with prices starting from $14.90 for an A3 art print poster to $593.55 for a set of five big, cuddly Hello Kitty dolls.

Other standout merchandise include 900ml Hello Kitty x Jisoo insulated tumblers, cute compact foldable bags with embroidery of the duo, pink hair scrunchies, fuzzy indoor slippers and teeny hand mirrors for touch-ups on the go.

Individual Hello Kitty blind box plush keychains ($58.90) line the shelves, with a set of nine retailing at a discounted price of $477.90.

For every $100 spent, you get one spin from a plaid gachapon machine loaded with surprise goodies, including exclusive items like laptop cases, passport holders, pouches for makeup and toiletries, card wallets, hair accessories and most importantly: return tickets to Seoul for the grand prize.

Jisoo, 31, along with her Blackpink members Jennie, Rose and Lisa, were last in Singapore in November 2025 for the K-pop group's Deadline world tour.

The Hello Kitty x Jisoo will be open daily from 11am to 10pm at Wisma Atria L1 Atrium, from tomorrow (May 28) to June 14.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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