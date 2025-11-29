Blackpink turn up the heat at Deadline concert, say Singapore is 'a bit shy'

Blackpink's Deadline world tour has finally reached Singapore's shores as the K-pop girl group kicked off their first show last night (Nov 28).

Jisoo, 30, Jennie, 29, Rose and Lisa, both 28, are set to perform at the National Stadium for three consecutive nights - the first K-pop girl group to do so - as part of their tour.

The concert ran for a little over two hours, starting around 7.30pm and ending just before 10pm, including the encore, and they delivered five acts featuring a blend of group and solo stages.

The show kicked off with a dynamic combo of Kill This Love and Pink Venom, with the members dressed in white-black cropped tops and black shorts.

Moving to act two, Jisoo and Lisa took the stage with their solo performances.

Jisoo captivated fans with her ethereal visuals and classy vocals in Hugs & Kisses and Earthquake.

Taking over the stage, Lisa heated up the atmosphere with Thunder, Lifestyle and Rockstar from her debut solo studio album Alter Ego.

Act three saw the performances of slower beats such as Stay and Lovesick Girls before the group charged into act four for the last two solos.

With Rose as my favourite member, I was looking forward to her solo segment the most and, in my totally unbiased opinion, she had the best audience interactions.

For the unaware, Rose tries a local dish at every tour stop and Singapore was no different.

Stepping onto a moving trapdoor beneath the stage, the 28-year-old pulled out a plate of chicken rice and took a few bites with a pair of chopsticks.

With just a handheld microphone and an acoustic guitar, Rose delivered raw, heartfelt vocals as she performed her solo tracks Two Years and Toxic Till the End.

"I really need you to help me out tonight as I'm still recovering," she told the crowd.

Despite not feeling her best, she still treated fans to an intimate performance, relying solely on her vocals and acoustic instrumentals.

During her final song APT, Rose even brought a lucky fan on stage (what a dream come true!) for the ending, earning screams from the crowd.

Aside from winning the hearts of Blinks, Rose also won Song of the Year with Apt at the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards (Mama) held in Hong Kong that same night.

APT won “Song Of The Year” at the 2025 MAMA AWARDS



congratulations BIG ROSÉ😭🩷🩷 pic.twitter.com/qzT7fyG8am — rosie (@roseannepics) November 28, 2025

Entering their fifth and final act, all four members returned onstage for their latest single Jump, which was released in July.

They also performed their debut track Boombayah and 2018 hit Ddu-Du Ddu-Du before closing the show with a fired-up remix of Forever Young.

Singapore 'a bit shy'

This being my first time seeing the quartet live since their 2016 debut, I was excited but also worried after having seen some backlash online about the group's performances.

Furthermore, the heavy rain and terrible traffic made getting to National Stadium more of a pain than usual but finally seeing them on stage made it feel worth it.

While the talking segments were shorter than I anticipated and the concert felt a little rushed, especially when the lights dimmed before some of the songs even fully ended, it was still a great show and experience for my first.

One stark difference was the lack of a concert banner, which is widely considered a norm at K-pop concerts and often held at the end of the show during the artist's photo time with fans.

However, the group still did their best to hype up the crowd and atmosphere throughout the concert.

"I think (Singapore) is a bit shy," said Rose, during one of the talking segments. "We've got three days to get close again, so that's good."

The heavy rainfall even made its way into the venue, as some fans resorted to umbrellas for cover.

The extended stage wasn't spared either as small puddles of rainwater pooled on the platform, which the members mentioned during their talking segments.

She laughed because she almost slipped due to the heavy rain.😭 be careful baby



LISA FASCINATES SINGAPORE #DEADLINEinSG_LISA #BLACKPINK_DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/HExMOiwWVD — Enzolalalalisa ⱽⁱˣⁱ (@Enzolalalalisa) November 28, 2025

Ahead of the concert, Blackpink recently launched two pop-up stores - one at Leisure Park Kallang and another at Ion Orchard - featuring Singapore-exclusive merchandise and photo ops.

There's also several Blackpink-themed installations and photo backdrops inside Kallang Wave Mall and in the vicinity of Stadium MRT for fans to explore and take photos.

A night before their first concert here, Lisa surprised fans when she was spotted at Universal Studios Singapore, accompanied by her staff and Thai idol friend Sorn.

Following their Singapore stop, Blackpink is set to continue to Tokyo before ending off the tour in Hong Kong.

The quartet last performed in Singapore in 2023 at the same venue for their Born Pink world tour. Since then, the members have flown in on occasion.

Previously, Jisoo filmed a special video for her song Your Love at the Rainforest Wild Asia while Lisa was spotted at the Marina Bay Sands during the F1 weekend.

[[nid:725800]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com