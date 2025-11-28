Blackpink's Lisa swarmed by fans at Universal Studios Singapore ahead of concert

Blackpink is in our area once again for their Deadline tour concerts, and Thai member Lisa managed to squeeze in some fun before the shows from Nov 28 to 30.

Fans spotted the 28-year-old at Universal Studios Singapore yesterday (Nov 27), clad in casual wear with a black cap and a pink headband of the unicorn from Despicable Me.

She was seen taking rides like Transformers the Ride in Sci-Fi City, Canopy Flyer in The Lost World, and Enchanted Airways in Far Far Away.

Lisa was accompanied by staff, her bodyguard as well as her Thai idol friend Sorn, a CLC member who is currently based in Singapore.

In one TikTok video, a swarm of people was seen running into the theme park to catch a glimpse of the star.

Staff were seen trying to manage the situation and block fans from rushing towards her.

At the store's checkout counter, Lisa smiled at the fans but gestured at them to be quiet.

In November last year, she registered her artiste management company Lloud in Singapore and also held her first solo fanmeet here.

Lisa was last seen in Singapore over the F1 weekend in October this year.

She will be performing with members Jisoo, Rose and Jennie at the National Stadium this weekend from Nov 28 to 30.

[[nid:725800]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com