Henry Thia flies to Sabah for filming, elated by 'superstar welcome'

He may have entered semi-retirement earlier this year, but local actor Henry Thia proves he still has the star power.

The comedian, also affectionately known as Hui Ge, told Shin Min Daily News on Sunday (July 21) that he had recently flown to Sabah to shoot a Malaysian film titled Eight Bucks Tycoon.

Despite his role being just a cameo appearance, Henry, 72, shared his elation at the warm welcome he received from the production crew.

They printed a banner and engaged traditional Sabahan dance performers at the airport, which made him feel like a superstar, reported Shin Min.

Not only that, Henry revealed that he was put up at a high-end hotel with a sea view and enjoyed getting dressed up like "Prince Charming" for the role.

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, he shared that he plays a celestial being who is able to grant people their wishes in the movie: "I play an immortal who loves to help people. When the lead character runs into any trouble, I will appear."

And even though filming only took two days, there were four outfit changes, which also included a Santa Claus outfit in addition to the suit-and-tie ensemble.

Henry also regretted not being able to stay over at Sabah's "most sacred mountain", which he'd posted about on Instagram last month.

"But along the way there, I prayed that my work will go smoothly," said Henry.

And his prayers might just have come true.

Before arriving back in Singapore, he learned an auto parts company had invited him to appear in an advertisement in September.

'Having sufficient is enough'

When it came to the topic of whether he thinks he's wealthy, especially after decades of work and becoming a household name, Henry responded with a laugh: "Having a sufficient amount is enough! I'm already semi-retired, I'll work if there are jobs and use the money to buy things for my grandchildren."

He also shared his belief in planning ahead when it comes to finances and not overspending.

"What if you're rich? In the end it's all for others. Having enough is good enough."

