'Her smile is still so infectious': Stefanie Sun turns up at son's school graduation ceremony

Local singer Stefanie Sun attended her son's primary school graduation ceremony on Nov 15 and parents of other students took to social media to share photos taken with her.

Xiaohongshu user Yoyo Chen said it was her second time meeting the 46-year-old and she mustered the courage to ask for a photo.

"She was all smiles and said graciously, 'Yes!'… It's been a great day," she wrote.

Chen added: "I've listened to Stefanie's music since her first album. Her smile is still so infectious and relaxed. Thank you for accompanying us in our youth, and I sincerely wish your son good luck in his exams, because then you may have an extra show in your concert tour."

Other photos shared on the internet showed Stefanie taking a photo with other parents, and also of her and her husband Nadim van der Ros on stage with their son, who appeared to be almost as tall as Stefanie.

In September, Stefanie volunteered at the school's Mid-Autumn Festival party.

Netizens then said she "helped out diligently" and was "down-to-earth".

She will be starting her concert world tour next year with the first shows held in Singapore in April. The couple also have a daughter aged six.

[[nid:710664]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.