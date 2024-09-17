Stefanie Sun volunteers at son's primary school for Mid-Autumn Festival celebration

Parents and students of a primary school in the west of Singapore were expecting a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration last Friday (Sept 13), but little did they know that it would also come with a surprise encounter with local singer Stefanie Sun.

While some might think that she was performing at the event, she was actually helping out as a parent volunteer, reportedly in her son's school.

Stefanie has two children, a 12-year-old son and a daughter, six, with her husband Nadim Van Der Ros.

In a Xiaohongshu post on Sept 14, a netizen shared a photo of the 46-year-old in an orange polo shirt — a design that the parent volunteers all wore — and also a selfie that they took together.

In the caption, she wrote: "I met Stefanie Sun and was so excited. I met her at the Mid-Autumn Festival party held at my daughter's school. She is a volunteer and very nice in person."

There were also other parents who met Stefanie at the event and shared their encounters.

Another netizen, who is also a parent volunteer, wrote in a separate Xiaohongshu post on Sept 14: "It's the annual Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at the primary school and I volunteered after work. I also met my favourite singer Stefanie Sun. She and other parent volunteers helped out at the event diligently. We also had a little chat about how we felt as parents with children going through examinations. She has a very nice voice!

"Her singing accompanied me through my youth. We stood face-to-face [during this event] and chatted happily. Thanks to this encounter, I was able to meet my favourite singer."

In July, Stefanie shared in a video posted on her Facebook and Weibo accounts about her worries as a parent going through the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) with her son.

Netizens praised Stefanie for being humble for volunteering at her son's school.

"At that moment, she is a mother," one netizen wrote.

Another commented: "Stefanie Sun is awesome! She is a top star, but is also a down-to-earth person in life with great wisdom… She is my lifelong idol."

