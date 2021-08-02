Here are the new TV shows and films you should absolutely binge on in August 2021

There’s a lot of anime here.

July is ending, and you know what that means: a whole new month of TV shows and movies to watch! Netflix is dominating the month as usual, though they’re offering a lot more animated content all of a sudden.

Amazon Prime Video has an interesting musical that you might want to check out, but Disney+ has the most exciting release of all: Marvel’s What If…? There’s lots to watch, so let’s break it all down.

Here’s everything new worth watching in August 2021:

Vivo (Aug 6) - Netflix

Netflix’s new animated musical follows Vivo, a kinkajou (rainforest honey bear), who has to deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor Andres before it’s too late.

Hamilton and In the Heights’ Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as Vivo, but he’s also written original songs for the movie. Considering Miranda’s flawless track record with musicals, this is one to look out for.

Shaman King (Aug 9) - Netflix

A new adaptation of Hiroyuki Takei’s manga Shaman King hits Netflix this month, and that alone makes it worth checking out. The Shaman King has the ability to contact the king of spirits and reshape the world.

Every 500 years, shamans who are able to commune between the worlds of the living and dead compete in the Shaman Fight to become the next Shaman King. The story follows a young shaman named Yoh Asakura.

The Kissing Booth 3 (Aug 11) - Netflix

I don’t know why there are three Kissing Booth movies. All I know is that I’ve seen two out of three of them, and now I feel obligated to finish the series off.

Sometimes we just need a fun, if not very good rom-com to turn our brains off and munch popcorn to, and The Kissing Booth 3 looks like it'll fit the bill.

Elle is heading off to college, but she’s going to have to choose between leaving with her boyfriend Noah or best friend Lee - both of whom are headed in opposite directions. This is the most difficult decision she’s ever had to make, you guys!

What If…? (Aug 11) - Disney+

Marvel Studios’ What If…? takes viewers on a journey across alternate universes in the MCU, mixing up familiar events and characters to give us something new.

Each episode poses a question: What if Peggy Carter took the Super Soldier Serum and became Captain Britain? What if T’Challa was picked up by the Ravagers and became Star Lord?

What if Killmonger saved Tony Stark from the explosion that would’ve turned him into Iron Man? What if everyone just became zombies? We can blame Sylvie for all these shenanigans, that's for sure.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (Aug 12) - Netflix

If you were a little disappointed by the recent live-action Monster Hunter movie, this animated adaptation might make up for it.

Set in a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, the young hunter Aiden battles to save his village from destruction by a dragon.

Modern Love Season 2 (Aug 13) - Amazon Prime Video

Season one of Prime Video’s anthology series Modern Love explored the complexities of love in all of its strange and complicated forms.

Each episode adapted a different story inspired by the New York Times’ Modern Love column, with characters who struggled with romantic and self-love alike.

Season two continues this sometimes melancholy, other times lighthearted storytelling with a new cast - and hey, this is a pretty good cast! Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Tobias Menzies, Dominique Fishback and more stars.

Beckett (Aug 13) - Netflix

If you want to see more of Tenet’s John David Washington doing his action movie thing, this is right up your alley.

After a tragic car accident in Greece, an American tourist named Beckett somehow finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy - and on the run for his life.

He’s going to have to do some multitasking to figure out what’s going on here.

Sweet Girl (Aug 20) - Netflix

This is an action film starring Jason Momoa - need I say more?

I will anyway: a devastated husband (Momoa) swears to carry out justice on the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced).

This trailer gives away a lot of the story, so we actually recommend going in blind.

Annette (Aug 20) - Amazon Prime Video

Adam Driver picks his projects wisely, which makes this film worth a look.

With story and music by Ron and Russel Mael of The Sparks directed by Leos Carax, this surreal-looking musical follows a stand-up comedian (Driver) with a fierce sense of humour as he falls in love with a world-renowned opera singer (Marion Cotillard).

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Aug 23) - Netflix

Witchers and bath tubs, it never gets old. This prequel to The Witcher live-action series follows Vesemir, a young witcher who would later become Geralt’s mentor.

In his time, the Continent is still rife with monsters for witchers to slay, allowing the coin-chasing Vesemir to enjoy luxuries in between his gory battles.

However, the good times are interrupted when a new threat emerges that forces him to confront the demons of his past. Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood) animated this film.

