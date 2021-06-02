7 movies in 2021 that are skipping cinemas and headed to streaming only

Movie-watching hasn’t been the same as of 2020, as the big screen experience transformed into the home screen affair due to the pandemic, as Hollywood studios took different measures in dealing with the situation.

Universal, Sony and MGM took care and pushed the release of their films, including Fast and Furious 9, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the new James Bond to 2021, while the likes of Disney opted for a mix of theatrical and streaming with Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella.

Meanwhile, Warner opted to release movies like Tenet in theatres, thus establishing that there are many plans in play, though not all were equally successful. Whilst some movies found a way to release both in cinemas and on a streaming platform, not all have the privilege.

Movies like Tenet and The Croods: A New Age braved a theatre-only release at the start of the year and suffered from disappointing ticket sales. Now, some studios are choosing to go the exact opposite – ditch the cinemas and head to streaming right away.

There are a variety of reasons for heading straight to streaming though, as some studios with a heavy slate realise they don’t have an available launch window, and prefer to cut their losses by selling the title to streaming services.

Others are swayed by the attractive offerings from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and there are now several that have decided to skip cinemas, and stream to users from the comfort of their home.

1. Vivo (June 3)

Vivo is an animated musical adventure that follows Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou (a small-sized rainforest bear), who must find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song on behalf of his beloved owner and mentor Andres.

The musical stars and features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Sony animated film is directed by Kirk DeMicco (The Croods).

Stream on Netflix.

2. Infinite (June 10)

Mark Wahlberg plays a man haunted by memories he doesn’t recognize. Called an ‘Infinite’, the character has lived multiple past lives and is part of a secret group of warriors who are trying to save humanity from one of their own. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the man behind The Equalizer, The Magnificent Seven and Southpaw, Infinite is looking like it will be just as violent and gritty.

Stream on Paramount+.

3. Luca (June 17)

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides.

Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: He is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface. Made by Disney and Pixar, Luca joins a trove of family-favourite films like the Oscar-winning Soul, Toy Story, Inside Out and Onward.

Stream on Disney+.

4. Fatherhood (June 18)

Heartwarming, funny, and an emotional true story, Fatherhood sees a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world to raise his young daughter. The job? Fatherhood. Fatherhood is a movie by Sony Pictures andstars comedian Kevin Hart. Paul Weitz (American Pie, Nutty Professor) directs the movie.

Stream on Netflix.

5. The Tomorrow War (July 2)

Starring Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War is an American military science fiction action film that follows a man who is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.

The Tomorrow War is directed by Chris McKay. McKay previously worked on both The Lego Batman movies and is recently announced to direct Nightwing. Fingers crossed that the director brings his Batman-esque action to this military sci-fi action flick.

Stream on Amazon Prime.

6. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Sept 17)

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie sees 16-year-old Jamie New who doesn’t quite fit in. Instead of pursuing a traditional career, he dreams of becoming a drag queen.

Supported by his loving mother and amazing friends, Jamie overcomes discrimination and bullying to step out of the darkness, and into the spotlight. The movie-musical is an onscreen adaptation of the popular musical and stars Max Harwood. Jonathan Butterell serves as director.

Stream on Amazon Prime.

7. Cinderella (TBC)

Sony’s musical retelling of the classic fairytale Cinderella will see singer Camila Cabello as an orphan who longs to meet her prince charming. Billy Porter is portraying Cinderella’s fairy godparent named Fab G and Idina Menzel is playing her evil stepmother, Vivian.

With names switched around, Cinderella hints that it will not be a 100 per cent retelling and may have some twists in store. This is Cabello’s acting debut after leaving X-Factor girl band Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career.

Stream on Amazon Prime.

It’s certainly an interesting time for movies right now so grab your wallet out of your pocket because it’s time to subscribe to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, HBO, and Paramount+ if you want to catch these upcoming films and more.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.