Sony Pictures plans to connect Tom Holland's Spider-Man to Venom and Morbius movies… eventually

Alongside Sony Pictures’s recent casting of Aaron Taylor-Jonson as the big-game hunter Kraven, the upcoming Venom sequel starring Woody Harrelson as the title villain Carnage, and Jared Leto’s delayed Morbius have expanded Spider-Man’s own universe of friends and foes quite a fair bit.

The sad thing is the lack of convergence between the characters, something that Sony recognizes.

This might soon change according to Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group President, Sanford Panitch, as he talked about the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie and teased about Spider-Man meeting Sony’s villains in an interview with Variety.

“The volume of characters we have — you know, wait until you see this next ‘Venom.’ You don’t miss Spider-Man. It’ll be exciting if they do meet, right?”

Panitch didn’t share too much detail in particular but he said the frustration of these convoluted intellectual property rights between each superhero will be resolved, eventually, somehow, before hinting that the upcoming Spider-Man sequel No Way Home and the recently announced Kraven the Hunter will reveal a lot more on their plans to connect them together.

“There actually is a plan, I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when ‘No Way Home’ comes out, even more, will be revealed.”

By now, we should all know that No Way Home will open the stage for Marvel’s exploration into the multiverse. Featuring many characters from Sony’s previous Spider-Man titles like Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Alfred Molina.

Dr. Octopus (Molina) stated that he will be digitally de-aged to look like how he was during 2004’s Spider-Man 2 in the upcoming movie.

On the future of Spider-Man and Marvel Studios, Panitch shared about their “excellent relationship” with Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios.

After all, there’s much to be benefitted from Sony Pictures and Disney sharing one of Marvel’s most celebrated IPs in the form of Spider-Man. We all the “impossible” happen starting with Civil War which marked the entry of Spider-Man into the wider MCU.

“There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

Marvel's Sninister Six

With Kraven set to appear on the big screens, this might mean that we’re not too far away from the original Sinister Six as Panitch himself teased on assembling the notorious group of Spider-Man villains, “it would be very cool, wouldn’t it?”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to released on Dec 2021 with Kraven the Hunter aimed for Jan 2023.

