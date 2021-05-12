Venom: Let there be carnage unleashes in theatres on Sept 24

It’s official, the Andy Serkis directed sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will land only in theatres on Sept 24, 2021.

Get a first look at Carnage in the official trailer.

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

