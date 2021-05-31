Marvel Studios will release 5 films in 2023 due to pandemic delays

Disney has made some tweaks to its theatrical release and that includes shifting two untitled Marvel films to 2023 (via Deadline).

The two untitled MCU films are moved from Oct 7, 2022 to Oct 6, 2023 and Nov 3, 2022 to Nov 10, 2023 respectively. Currently, Marvel has Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 penciled in for 2023, with yet another unknown Marvel film with a July 28, 2023 release date saved in the lineup.

This marks the first time five MCU movies are scheduled to come out within a year. Whilst 2023 is a few years away, Marvel Phase 4’s sizzle reel has got fans excited for what’s to come next.

ALSO READ: First teaser trailer: All you need to know about Marvel's Eternals

On the movies side, the much-awaited Black Widow movie will finally be releasing on July 9, 2021, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings coming soon after on Sept 3, 2021. Wrapping up 2021 movies are Eternals on Nov 5, 2021.

Marvel has been keeping busy on its television end as well, with the successful release of WandaVision and The Falcon of the Winter Soldier, and the upcoming premiere of Loki on June 9, 2021.

Marvel head Kevin Feige has been tight-lipped as to what the untitled movies are but reports from 2020 suggest that it could be another Fantastic Four movie and Mahershala Ali‘s Blade. Guess we’ll have to wait and see what 2023 has in store for us.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.