Here's a glimpse of Prey movie which has been leaked online

The new Predator "prey" movie seems to be shaping up nicely and we might see the official trailer launching soon! In the meantime, it seems that a leaked copy had made its way to the Internet.

Featuring Naru, played by Amber Midthunder, we see the Predator stalking a tribe from the Comanche Nation. The trailer is pretty action-packed and we see some colonialists being slaughtered as well.

We're also able to get a good look at the new mask and it seems to be made out of a skull of sorts.

The wristblades are back as well! This Yautja is bringing the staples we've come to love into the movie.

Prey has a release date for Aug 5, 2022, and here's the synopsis -

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people.

The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Most importantly, the mud is back! Have a look at the trailer and you’d know what we mean.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.