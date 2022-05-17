Predator returns in Prey teaser trailer, prequel film out in August

The newest entry in the Predator franchise is almost upon us, and it will stream on Aug 5, 2022 on Hulu (in the US) and Disney+ in select countries, under the Star tile. Aptly named Prey, it is the fifth movie outing for the Predator, but this time it's a prequel, set 300 years ago.

Here's the full synopsis of the movie:

"Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people.

''The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

The new film from 20th Century Studios is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (The Boys, 10 Cloverfield Lane). The filmmakers are committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples.

